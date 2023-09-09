State-level consultation meeting for conservancy workers held in Madurai

September 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MADURAI

A State-level consultation meeting for conservancy workers was held in Madurai on Saturday. Some of the issues discussed at the meeting included the rights of the workers, minimum wages and job security. Conservancy workers from across the State participated, shared their problems and the issues they faced during the course of their employment.

The day-long event was organised by the Madurai Legal Awareness Coordination Committee (M-LACC). Advocate Philomin Raj of M-LAAC said that the conservancy workers, particularly those employed at the village panchayat-level, were working in miserable conditions.

He said that the conservancy workers were not considered as government employees and they did not avail themselves of any benefits as a result. They were poorly paid and did not even get the minimum wages. While the pay itself was less, the conservancy workers were also not receiving their wages on time. There was a delay in the payment and the wages were unequal.

The working hours were also not fixed for these workers and they were called for many works. Another issue faced by these workers was that there was no job security. Most of them were not given proper appointment orders. No identity card was provided to them. Sometimes, they were even asked to leave and stop coming to work, he said.

Most of the conservancy workers were not getting service regularisation and as a result they were suffering. Even their family was suffering. The workers were unable to take care of their family. With poor pay, they were not able to take care of their children and lead a decent life, Mr. Philomin Raj said.

He said that the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 should be properly implemented and the authorities should be sensitised. He said that though manual scavenging was still existing, it had reduced in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts as there was awareness among the conservancy workers.