State-level basket ball tournament to be held

DINDIGUL

The Young Starts Basket Ball Club, Batlagundu, has called for entries from team all over the state to participate in the 42nd state level basket ball tournament for M. Irulappan Servai Memorial ever rolling trophy.

The tournament is open to all clubs and colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu State Basket Ball Association, Chennai, and will be held on knock-out cum league basis.

Entries with the names of players accompanied by an entry fee of Rs.200 should be sent to the Young Stars Basket Ball Club, 10/5/30, Market Street, Batlagundu – 624202, on or before December 31.

The tournament will be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Batlagundu, from January 14 to 18.