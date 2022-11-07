State informs HC about separation of law and order and investigation wings

The State government on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that after elaborate discussion it has been decided to separate the law and order and investigation police wings.

Earlier, the court expressing dissatisfaction over the manner in which investigation was being carried out in serious crimes had asked the State government to take a serious look at creating a separate investigation wing and not to burden the law and order police with investigation.

In a status report filed by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, it was submitted that after elaborate discussion, it was decided that to begin with, the separation of law and order and investigation wings would be done in 11 taluk police stations with one police station in each of the Range Headquarters and one Commissionerate, Coimbatore city. The entire Coimbatore City has been brought under the scheme and the Crime Police Stations falling within the Coimbatore City Police Commissionerate will be functioning as the Investigation Wings.

The rationale for choosing the police stations was that they have adequate manpower, the number of cases reported in these police stations was substantial and the performance of these investigation units could be monitored closely by Senior Police Officers. The Investigation Wing in the police stations would have a strength of two Sub Inspectors / Special Sub Inspectors of Police and 10 personnel of other ranks. The Investigation Wings have been assigned to investigate serious offences so that there would be more focus and better results.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram submitted that the suggestions that were put forth by the court would be implemented in a phased manner throughout Tamil Nadu. The choice of 11 taluk police stations along with Coimbatore City was only the beginning. This would be taken as a test case before the same was implemented across Tamil Nadu. Sufficient training would be given and there was already a module available in the Police Academy.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, assisted by Additional Public Prosecutor A. Thiruvadikumar submitted that the Investigation Wing would focus on the investigation in the cases pertaining to murder/murder for gain, dacoity, robbery, suspicious death, grave burglary, firearms/explosive cases, kidnapping for ransom, cases involving caste and religious clashes, fatal accidents involving multiple deaths and any other important cases assigned by the Superintendent of Police/Commissioner of Police to the Investigation Wing.

Appreciating the steps taken by the State government and DGP, a Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that as the next step, the police personnel, who were exclusively involved in the investigation wing, should be provided with sufficient training in investigation techniques, particularly, considering the improvement in information technology crimes and the electronic evidence that was being used in the course of investigation.

Since the issue involved in the case assumed significance, to improve the standard of investigation and the quality of the criminal justice system, the judges observed that the case should be heard from time to time and issue appropriate directions based on the status report filed before the court. The court directed the Registry to place the order before the Administrative Judge to pass appropriate orders to post the case before the same Bench, which was handling the case. The case was adjourned till February 13, 2023.