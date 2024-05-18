‘State in many cases purportedly distorts evidence in SC/ST Act cases’

Evidence, a non-governmental organisation based in Madurai, held a public discussion on the topic ‘Tamizhagamum Sathiya Vankodumaigalum,’ (Tamil Nadu and Caste Atrocities) here on Saturday with victims and their family members who were subjected to various types of discrimination based on their caste in the recent past.

The general point discussed among the panelists based on the victims’ testimonies was the State which bears the responsibility to provide justice to the victims, in most of the times, had been the sole reason for purportedly distorting the evidence or framing less charges against the accused allowing them to walk free.

This is not only against the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, but also goes against the State government, which boasts itself as a ‘Dravidian,’ model, which extends its support to the welfare of the under-privileged people in the society, observed speakers.

Citing the deliberate faulty approach of the police in dealing with sensitive cases involving members of Scheduled Castes (SCs), senior advocate B.B. Mohan said that the overhead tank where human faeces were found was destroyed even before any test was performed on the tank.

“It was only after the intervention of activists and the public, tests were done using those samples,” he added. “In the same issue, an example of their faulty approach was framing the victims as the accused. This does not end with this case but continues as a routine to include victims in the case to divert the investigation,” he said.

A. Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence, said that according to their study, about 48 honour killings have been reported in the last three years, but the government data showed only three honour killings in the past five years.

“This not only shows its lethargic attitude in recording the offences, but also shows its complacent attitude towards such a serious issue,” he added.

Further, he said that in honour killing cases, only those involved with SC community are taken seriously by the police, what were the status of the honour killings which involved only the members of intermediary castes. “This is the reason why we demand a separate Act for honour killing. The Act irrespective of the community of the victim would help in delivering justice to those who fall prey to one of the barbaric practices in Tamil society,” Mr. Kathir added.

Another major topic discussed during the hearing was to ensure appropriate relief measures were extended to the victims’ family.

Mr. Mohan said that taking into account the victims’ educational qualification, relief measures should be provided. “Even if the victim has completed engineering, giving the family member the post of an Office Assistant (OA) is another form of discrimination,” he added.

The job which was being provided to the victims’ family as a rehabilitation measure should make sure that the family lived a self-dependent and decent life, he said.

