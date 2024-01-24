GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State honours given to mortal remains of 48-year-old organ donor

January 24, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district administration accorded State honours to the mortal remains of a 48-year-old man on Tuesday, whose organs were donated following his brain death. 

M. Pandi Selvam, 48, of Othakadai, Madurai was riding his two-wheeler on Sunday. His vehicle skidded on the road and he fell down and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) but he succumbed to his injuries.  As his wife was willing to donate his organs, they were harvested. 

His liver was taken to Kavery Medical Centre in Tiruchi, kidneys to Government Medical College Hospital, Thanjavur and GRH, Madurai. His skin was taken to Grace Kennett foundation, cornea to Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, and bones to GRH.  

More than six people benefited from the organs donated from him, said a press statement. GRH and district administration representatives paid homage to the deceased. 

