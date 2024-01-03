State honours given to mortal remains of 22-year-old organ donor

January 03, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha accorded State honours to the mortal remains of a 22-year-old man whose organs were donated.

J. Karthickraja was riding pillion on Monday when he was met with an accident near the forest bungalow on Natham bypass. He was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where he succumbed to injuries. As his father volunteered to donate his son’s organs, they were harvested. His heart was donated to MGM Hospital in Chennai, liver to Apollo Hospital in Madurai and kidneys to GRH and Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital.

Madurai City traffic police provided green corridor from GRH to the airport for expediting the transport of the organs.