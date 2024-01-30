ADVERTISEMENT

State honours for organ donor

January 30, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Organ donation of a 41-year-old man who was declared brain dead at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Monday benefitted six people. 

S. Selvakumar of Dindigul after suffering from an accident in Dindigul on January 25 was taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul. After the initial treatment, he was referred to GRH.  

He died on Sunday, while undergoing treatment at GRH. As the deceased’s wife gave her consent for organ donation, his organs were harvested by the doctors at the hospital on Monday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His liver was taken to Apollo specialty hospital in Tiruchi, Kidneys to S.R.M medical college hospital, Tiruchi, and GRH, cornea to GRH, ligaments to GRH and skin to Grace Kennett Hospital, Madurai.

Dindigul district administration accorded state honours to the mortal remains of the organ donor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US