January 30, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Organ donation of a 41-year-old man who was declared brain dead at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Monday benefitted six people.

S. Selvakumar of Dindigul after suffering from an accident in Dindigul on January 25 was taken to Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul. After the initial treatment, he was referred to GRH.

He died on Sunday, while undergoing treatment at GRH. As the deceased’s wife gave her consent for organ donation, his organs were harvested by the doctors at the hospital on Monday.

His liver was taken to Apollo specialty hospital in Tiruchi, Kidneys to S.R.M medical college hospital, Tiruchi, and GRH, cornea to GRH, ligaments to GRH and skin to Grace Kennett Hospital, Madurai.

Dindigul district administration accorded state honours to the mortal remains of the organ donor.