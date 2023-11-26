ADVERTISEMENT

State honours for mortal remains of teenaged organ donor

November 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

State honours were accorded to the mortal remains of a 19-year-old boy, whose organs were donated after he was declared brain dead by doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Sunday. 

M. Bharath Kumar was admitted to GRH on Friday after he was referred by Theni Government Medical College and Hospital where he was taken after a bike accident near Cumbum.  

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday and doctors at GRH declared him brain dead. As the parents of Bharath Humar accepted to donate their son’s organs, his heart was taken to Rela Institute in Chennai, both his lungs to MGM, Chennai, kidneys to Thanajvur Medical College Hospital and GRH, and his liver to Kauvery Medical Centre, Tiruchi.

The donated heart and lungs were carried to Chennai through a private jet after a green corridor was created by Madurai police. The Green corridor was arranged by Madurai City Traffic Police and the regulations were made by Inspector Shobhana, Traffic Planning, Inspector Panchavarnam, Mattuthavani Traffic Police Station, and Inspector Thangapandian, Avaniapuram Traffic Police Station.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.  Theni district administration authorities accorded state honours to the mortal remains at Cumbum.

