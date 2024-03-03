ADVERTISEMENT

State honour accorded to organ donor

March 03, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

After a 65-year-old man of Virudhunagar was declared brain dead at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, his organs were donated on Saturday. 

S. Sathiyamoorthy of Virudhunagar, who met with an accident on February 29 was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Sivaganga for treatment. He was then referred to GRH on Friday for further treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.  

Doctors at the hospital declared him brain dead. With the consent of the deceased’s family members his organs were harvested.  

The harvested cornea and bones were donated to GRH and skin was donated to the Grace Kennett Hospital.  

Virudhunagar district administration accorded state honours to the mortal remains of the organ donor.  

CONNECT WITH US