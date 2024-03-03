GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State honour accorded to organ donor

March 03, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

After a 65-year-old man of Virudhunagar was declared brain dead at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, his organs were donated on Saturday. 

S. Sathiyamoorthy of Virudhunagar, who met with an accident on February 29 was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Sivaganga for treatment. He was then referred to GRH on Friday for further treatment. But he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.  

Doctors at the hospital declared him brain dead. With the consent of the deceased’s family members his organs were harvested.  

The harvested cornea and bones were donated to GRH and skin was donated to the Grace Kennett Hospital.  

Virudhunagar district administration accorded state honours to the mortal remains of the organ donor.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.