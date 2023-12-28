GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State honour accorded to organ donor

December 28, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man’s organs were donated after he was declared brain dead while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai on Thursday. 

Natarajan, native of Surakkulam village, Sivaganga district, who suffered a stroke two months ago, collapsed while on his evening stroll and injured his head on Tuesday. 

As his condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he was taken to Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center in Madurai for treatment.

On Thursday, he was declared brain dead by the doctors. As his family members gave their nod for organ transplantation, his liver, two corneas and two kidneys were harvested and transported.  

One kidney and one liver were transplanted for two patients undergoing treatment at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center. Two corneas were sent to Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, and one kidney to Jedaiah Steve Hospital in Karaikudi. 

State honours were accorded to his mortal remains at his native in Sivaganga.

