State govt. releases compensation of ₹8.78 crore for horticulture farmers in Ramanathapuram: Collector

February 19, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government released ₹ 8.78 crore as compensation to the farmers who lost chilli, onion and other crops due to a sudden rainfall in January 2020-21, said Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran here on Monday.

In a press release, the Collector said that following the rainfall, the Horticulture department had conducted a survey. It was found that 7,720.4 hectares of crops, including chilli, onion and others, was either washed away or destroyed in the rain.

After the government was apprised of it, the officials sent it for approval.

With the G.O., being issued, the funds were transferred to the accounts of 13,639 farmers directly by the banks. Welcoming the release of the funds, the farmers’ association thanked the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

