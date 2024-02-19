GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State govt. releases compensation of ₹8.78 crore for horticulture farmers in Ramanathapuram: Collector

February 19, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government released ₹ 8.78 crore as compensation to the farmers who lost chilli, onion and other crops due to a sudden rainfall in January 2020-21, said Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran here on Monday.

In a press release, the Collector said that following the rainfall, the Horticulture department had conducted a survey. It was found that 7,720.4 hectares of crops, including chilli, onion and others, was either washed away or destroyed in the rain.

After the government was apprised of it, the officials sent it for approval.

With the G.O., being issued, the funds were transferred to the accounts of 13,639 farmers directly by the banks. Welcoming the release of the funds, the farmers’ association thanked the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.