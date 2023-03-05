HamberMenu
State govt. has come to listen to its people under ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme, says CM M.K. Stalin

Representatives from trade unions, small and micro industries’ associations, farmers’ unions and fishermen associations put forth their set of demands.

March 05, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a review meeting with officials and representatives of various associations at the District Collectorate in Madurai on Sunday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a review meeting with officials and representatives of various associations at the District Collectorate in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that times have changed as the State government has come closer to its people to take stock of their demands and not vice versa, which was the case earlier.

He chaired a review meeting at the Collectorate here to review the implementation of government schemes in five districts including Madurai, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Dindigul. The meeting was held under the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme that is aimed at reviewing the progress of the development and welfare projects implemented by the State in various districts.

Representatives from trade unions, small and micro industries’ associations, farmers’ unions and fishermen associations put forth their set of demands.

The Chief Minister assured to consider the various important demands voiced out by representatives of micro and small enterprises as well as farmers and fishermen. “One such step is the presentation of a separate budget for farmers, as we had promised in our election manifesto. In line with it, the Minister for Agriculture along with the department officials have met and listened to the demands of farmers in every region which will be considered before presenting the budget,” he said.

He asserted to take steps in regard to the issues listed out by horticulture farmers of Theni district as well as the demands of the fishermen associations of Ramanathapuram district.

Requests on setting up a SIDCO industrial estate at Sakkimanagalam, expediting the project of providing rope car services between Kodaikanal and Palani, implementing the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project, increase the subsidised diesel quantity to Rameswaram fishermen, setting up a mango pulp factory in Theni etc., were made by the representatives present.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, District Collectors S. Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai), Johny Tom Varghese (Ramanathapuram), S Visakan (Dindigul), P Madhusudhan Reddy (Sivaganga) and R.V. Shajeevana (Theni) and other government officials were present.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N Jagatheesan, TN Foodgrains Merchants Association Limited advisor S.P. Jayapragasam, fishermen leader Jesu Raja and among others participated.

