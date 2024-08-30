State governments should be allowed to retain 80% of GST revenue, says Appavu

The State governments, which get only 21% of Goods and Service Tax revenue from the Union government, should be allowed to retain 80% of this revenue while giving the Centre remaining 20% for its Budget, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

During an informal chat with reporters at Palayamkottai on Friday after inaugurating a farm mechanisation and maintenance awareness event, Mr. Appavu said the Union government, which was giving the States only 21% of the GST revenue while keeping the 79% for its expenditure towards defence, railways, etc., was paying 19% from its share towards interest for the loans it had borrowed.

While paying this hefty a sum as interest, the Centre had unfairly waived ₹14 lakh crore loans given to corporate firms instead of waiving the education loans of students from poor families. Moreover, the Centre was refusing to allocate funds to the State governments for development works.

“Why should the State governments give the entire GST revenue to the Centre in the first place and wait agonisingly for the release of their due share? Why should the States, which generate the entire revenue, give 79% share to the Centre and have to content with just 21%? This system should be revised. The States, the revenue generators, should retain 80% of the GST revenue and give 20% to the Centre instead of getting it from the Union government,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker also appealed to the Supreme Court to get from the Union Finance Ministry a comprehensive report explaining the loan waivers given to the companies and the present financial position of these beneficiary companies.

‘Ask for report’

“When the NEET recently got embroiled in controversies, the Supreme Court asked for a report from the National Testing Agency so as to identify the irregularities. In a similar fashion, the Supreme Court should also ask for report from the Union government about the ₹14 lakh crore loan waivers given to big companies,” Mr. Appavu said.

On the alleged sexual harassment of a girl student of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi, the Speaker said the State government had never turned a blind eye towards such heinous crimes, and arrested the culprits. Similar action had been taken in the NIT incident also.

The State government had also instructed schools and colleges to install complaint boxes on their premises to protect the identity of the complainants (the victims). “We take swift and due action against sexual harassment charges,” the Speaker said.