State government urged to take steps to uplift Paliyar, other tribes

May 04, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MADURAI

A major finding in a recent research carried out on ‘Paliyar Tribals in Kodaikanal and Theni areas’ pointed out that no one from the 1,173 families living in 36 villages, where the research was conducted, was placed in a government job.

Legal Action, Advocacy and Services (LAAS) Centre and Save the Nation (Nattai Kappom) Federation on Saturday released a book on research carried out by S. J. Aloysius Irudayam of LAAS Centre.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Irudayam said that he was inspired to carry out the research following the release of the critically acclaimed Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’, a film on the struggles of a tribal woman seeking justice.

Highlighting the key findings, he said that in the places where he had carried out the research, not a single man or woman had ever been placed in a government job. He said that the major reasons were poverty, illiteracy and ignorance.

The data was from the 36 villages. However, there are so many other tribal villages in Tamil Nadu where the situation could be the same or even worse than these 36 villages, he said.

He urged the State government to take necessary and immediate steps to uplift the Paliyar tribes as well as the other such Adivasi communities. Plans should be drawn up immediately to promote and develop the livelihood needs of the indigenous and marginalised people in Tamil Nadu within a fixed time frame, he said.

There should be separate funds allocated for the implementation of planned schemes. A separate Department should be created and a separate cabinet Minister should be appointed to look after the welfare of the tribals and other indigenous and marginalised people, he said.

The government could seek cooperation and make use of the help from voluntary organisations and civil societies. A white paper on what the government has done so far and is yet to do to promote their livelihood status should be presented, he said.

People belonging to the community spoke about the lack of basic facilities in their villages and they urged the government to redress their grievances. C.J. Rajan of Save the Nation and. A. Santhanam of LAAS Centre also spoke.

