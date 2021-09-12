State government urged to take over sand distribution

The Tamil Nadu government should take complete responsibility for distribution of sand to consumers and prohibit private parties from lifting sand from the riverbed - a resolution to this effect was passed at the ninth CITU State conference of Construction Workers’ Federation of India (Tamil Nadu) held here on Sunday.

Various other resolutions were passed at the conference which was inaugurated by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. The meeting said that only when the State government took over distribution, the price of the construction material (sand) would become affordable to consumers. Presently the prices had not only touched a new high, but also encouraged private players to indulge in illegal acts and malpractices. By stocking the sand in depots, smuggling activities could be curbed. Moreover, the government could also promote alternatives to sand.

Opposing the Union government vehemently, the conference, in another resolution, said that under the guise of inviting a ‘lot of industries’ to invest, the BJP-led government supported only some business houses at the cost of the working class. The laws, which were worker-friendly, have turned in favour of employers. Under the guise of streamlining the public sector, it had been selling off profit-making and navratna units.

In his address, Mr. Venkatesan said that the role played by the construction workers was important, as their skills could be seen at the excavations at Keeladi and other sites.

Other speakers appealed to the State government to revive the welfare boards for different categories of workers, as they had remained idle for almost a decade during the AIADMK rule.