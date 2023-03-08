ADVERTISEMENT

State government to soon implement ₹1,000 monthly assistance for women, says Minister

March 08, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Rural development I. Periyasamy distributes welfare aid at Kuttiyapatti near Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

A monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for women heads of families would soon be implemented, realising DMK’s poll promise, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would announce the happy news in the State soon, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy on Wednesday.

He also extended his wishes on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

He was speaking at a foundation laying ceremony for a community hall at Kuttathupatti in Reddiarchatram Panchayat Union near Dindigul, according to a press release. Collector S. Visakan was present

The community hall would be built at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh at Kuttathupatti in Athoor Assembly Constituency under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme. The Minister also distributed welfare assistance to 10 beneficiaries at a total cost of ₹2.22 lakh.

Later, Mr Periyasamy inaugurated drinking water supply from ground-level reservoirs between Pithalaipatti and Soosaipatti in Veerakkal Panchayat at a cost of ₹45 lakh.

Mr Periyasamy said steps were afoot to resume the old age pension stopped to the poor as well as those who had registered online. Orders for providing old age pension to 700 people in Reddiarchatram panchayat would be issued at the earliest.

Surveys had been conducted for construction of houses for the needy under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme and steps would be expedited to construct houses as well as provide house site pattas.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director P. Thilakavathi and Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar were among those present.

