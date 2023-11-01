‘State government spent ₹5.60 crore on Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry’

November 01, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Madurai

A sum of ₹5.60 crore was spent on the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry that was formed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the police firing at the anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018 in Thoothukudi, which killed 13 persons, according to a response to queries filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A total of around ₹11.17 crore was spent on four Commissions of Inquiries,including the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, formed by the State government in the last 13 years “for public welfare and law and order”. The response showed that ₹82,64,678 was spent on Justice K. Sampath Commission, formed to inquire into the Paramakudi shooting in 2011. An expenditure of ₹2,17,29,388 was incurred on the Justice S.R. Singaravelu Commission of Inquiry, set up in 2013 to probe the death of Dalit youth E. Ilavarasan from Dharmapuri. Besides, ₹2,57,49,741 was spent on Justice S. Rajeswaran Commission of Inquiry, formed in 2017 to investigate the causes and circumstances behind the violence over Jallikattu. S. Karthik, a Madurai-based RTI activist who procured the information, said: “Despite spending a large amount, the government shies away from acting on [recommendations] made by the reports of the Commissions.” The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan report was submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on May 15, 2022, and tabled in the Assembly on October 18 the same year.

As per the report, the then Thoothukudi Collector, N. Venkatesh; former Tirunelveli range DIG S. Kapil Kumar Saratkar; and former Thoothukudi SP Mahendran were among the 21 officials responsible for the police firing. The Commission had recommended the State government to provide ₹50 lakh as compensation since the ₹20 lakh that was provided previously was not enough.

“Neither of the things mentioned in the report was taken into consideration. This shows that the Commissions formed by the government are mere eyewash to deceive the people and the Opposition,” Mr. Karthik added.

If no action is taken on the [recommendations of] reports, the money spent on the Commissions would be of no use. “A sum of ₹5,60,03,700 spent on the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission was entirely for the expenditure of the members — for travel, food and accommodation. If a Commission’s report, despite spending crores of rupees, is not considered, it would be a huge injustice to the victims of the shooting,” he added.

At least, the government should try to fulfil its election promise that the officials responsible for the killing of these persons would be held accountable, Mr. Karthik said.

