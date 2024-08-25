GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘State Government should revoke contributory pension scheme’

Published - August 25, 2024 09:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Contributory Pension Scheme Abolition Movement has demanded the State Government to fulfill its poll promise of revocation of contributory pension scheme and replacing it with the old pension scheme.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, its coordinator, M. Selvakumar, said Finance Minister Thengam Thennarasu on April 26, 2023 had said that the State Government would take a call on reintroduction of old pension scheme after looking into the report of Somanathan Committee constituted by the Centre on the New Pension Scheme.

The Union Cabinet has decided to introduce the unified pension scheme based on Somanathan Committee report, he said and added that it was now the Tamil Nadu Government’s turn to fulfill its promise.

Already, 40,000 State Government employees, who had joined after April 1, 2004, had retired and some 8,000 of them have died without getting any pensionary benefits like gratuity, pension and family pension, he added.

