State Government should meet losses incurred by transport corporations: CITU

The State Government should meet the losses incurred by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations in view of operating buses in economically unviable routes, according to A. Soundararajan, State president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Addressing reporters here after participating in a State conference of Federation of State Transport Employees Associations, affiliated to CITU, here on Monday, Mr. Soundararajan said the transport corporations offered social services such as operating buses to rural areas without any profit-motive. “The State Government should give the corporations the differences between the income generated and expenses incurred.”

In the past, when the DMK was in the opposition, it had accepted the demands of ctransport workers when they staged protests. The DMK-appointed committee also justified the demands of the trade unions. “But, even three years after coming to power, it is refusing to meet the demands of the transport trade unions,” he said.

He added that the situation had been created to privatise the transport department.

Stating that Tamil Nadu was following social justice policy since 1936, Mr. Soundararajan said that if the present practices of outsourcing and contract system were allowed to continue, reservation could not be implemented at all. Besides, the free bus rides for women, students, differently abled persons and journalists could not be implemented with continuation of the contract system and outsourcing. This would lead to nepotism in regularisation of jobs.

Pointing to the State Government’s announcement of introducing new mini-bus services in the State, Mr. Soundararajan said the State Transport Corporations could operate the proposed services. “When the corporations have manpower, skill set and technical expertise, why cannot they operate the mini buses,” he asked.

Stating that 10,000 buses of transport corporations were not in road worthy condition, he demanded that they be replaced. The Government had not increased the dearness allowance of transport workers for the past 105 months. Dearness allowance for retired employees had not been disbursed for the last 19 months. Around ₹15,000 crore deducted from the employees’ salary towards provident fund had not been paid back to the employees.

The Federation would meet MPs and MLAs of the State and submit petitions on the demands of the employees. If the Government did not meet the demands, the confederation would be forced to go on strike, he added.

Federation general secretary K. Arumuga Nainar and vice presidents, Anbalagan and V. Pitchai, were present.