State government promoting farm mechanisation to address manpower shortage, says Speaker

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated a day-long exhibition of farm implements at VOC Ground in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP C. Robert Bruce and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present. Mr. Appavu said the government was popularising farm mechanisation among farmers in the wake of acute shortage of farmhands. Farm mechanisation was being encouraged through attractive subsidies. It will also help increase the yield even during adverse conditions.

“The State government has given Rs. 2.02 crore subsidy to Tirunelveli district for farm mechansiation alone,” the Speaker said.

Besides giving grants, the government was giving free power to farmers and waiving crop loans in the event of crop loss.

“The government has given 2 lakh free power connections in the past three years,” Mr. Appavu said.

A good number of companies had displayed tractors, solar-powered motors, power tillers, weeders, etc., and explained to the farmers about the maintenance of these farm implements.