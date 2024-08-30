GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State government promoting farm mechanisation to address manpower shortage, says Speaker

Published - August 30, 2024 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu looking at farm implements at an exhibition held in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu looking at farm implements at an exhibition held in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated a day-long exhibition of farm implements at VOC Ground in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, MP C. Robert Bruce and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present. Mr. Appavu said the government was popularising farm mechanisation among farmers in the wake of acute shortage of farmhands. Farm mechanisation was being encouraged through attractive subsidies. It will also help increase the yield even during adverse conditions.

 “The State government has given Rs. 2.02 crore subsidy to Tirunelveli district for farm mechansiation alone,” the Speaker said.

 Besides giving grants, the government was giving free power to farmers and waiving crop loans in the event of crop loss.

 “The government has given 2 lakh free power connections in the past three years,” Mr. Appavu said.

A good number of companies had displayed tractors, solar-powered motors, power tillers, weeders, etc., and explained to the farmers about the maintenance of these farm implements.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.