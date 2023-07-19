‘State government must withdraw move to introduce common syllabi for universities’

July 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC) has urged the State government to withdraw its move to introduce common syllabi for universities in Tamil Nadu.

In a press meet held in Madurai on Wednesday, the JAC members said the common syllabi was being “imposed” by the Tamil Nadu State Council of Higher Education (TANSCHE) on higher education institutions. The common syllabi was substandard when compared to the existing syllabi. This move is tantamount to taking away the autonomy given by the University Grants Commission, in contravention of the existing laws.

It is not known whether the State government or TANSCHE held any consultation meeting before taking the decision to have common syllabi. Moreover, it would not serve any purpose and will only affect smooth functioning of the institutions.

Will TANSCHE prepare the syllabi once every three years? If so, what would be the role of more than 500 Boards of Studies in 13 universities?

The JAC General Council has decided to hold a series of protests to demand the withdrawal of the common syllabi imposed on universities. If the demand was not met, the protest would be intensified., the JAC members said.