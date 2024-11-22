State government must stop outsourcing model of giving jobs to the unemployed, says CPI(M)

Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to immediately stop the outsourcing model of providing jobs to the unemployed youth, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State general secretary K Balakrishnan said the recruitment must be on a permanent basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons in Dindigul on Friday, he said that outsourcing was not only anti-labour, but it would be insecure to employees. It is not going to help the society in any way as the outsourcing agencies would be the real masters and not the government. When vacancies were there in many departments in the government and in schools and colleges and offices, the State should recruit the unemployed youth directly and give them the status of a permanent employee. The CPI(M) vehemently opposes the outsourcing method and hoped Chief Minister M.K. Stalin heeded to the request in larger public interest.

The CPI(M) leader came down heavily on the police for not being effective in curtailing drug menace. The drugs were accessible to the youth and only strict enforcement and tight vigil would stop it and save the youth from getting into the dangerous habit.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the proposal for tungsten mining in Arittapatti near Melur in Madurai district by a subsidiary of the Vedanta group, Mr. Balakrishnan said that Forests Minister K. Ponmudy had clarified that there was no application made by the company to the State. However, he was critical of the Union government for giving permission to the company in a bio-diversity region.

Alliance intact

Reiterating that the alliance partners within the DMK front were intact, he said that confusion existed only among the AIADMK leaders. He said that there was more than a year for the 2026 general elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly and there was no need to go deep into it as of now. He denied to respond to speculation about some of the allies.

On the reported remarks of former AIADMK Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan that the AIADMK had given money and seats to its allies in the past prior to the elections, Mr. Balakrishnan demanded a categorical answer and wanted Mr. Srinivasan to be specific.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the US Department of Justice had indicted industrialist Gautam Adani on five charges, including bribes, the Union government should have arrested all the accused and demanded action as per laws immediately. The CPI(M) would stage demonstrations in this regard soon across the country. “We are in the process of discussions with the district functionaries,” he said.

On ‘one nation, one election,’ the BJP was planning to table a Bill in the Parliament in the ensuing session. This was nothing but a ploy to divert the attention of people and the Opposition. The BJP does not have majority in the Parliament and thus the party would attempt all such methods. The Opposition is united and the proposal would be defeated successfully, he said.

The Dindigul CPI(M) unit is organising a two-day district level conference and Mr. Balakrishnan was here to address the inaugural of the conclave.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.