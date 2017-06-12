State government is inactive, says Stalin

Criticizing the ruling AIADMK, DMK working president M. K. Stalin said here on Monday that the State government was inactive and was not concerned about the people. Despite not being in power, the DMK was working for the welfare of people, he told reporters here ahead of unveiling the portrait of late N. Periyasami, former district secretary (Thoothukudi South).

During the last six years of the AIADMK regime, water bodies had been poorly maintained and hence the DMK had decided to the desilt tanks to cater to the needs of people and farmers as well. All 89 MLAs of the DMK had taken up desilting of tanks in their constituencies. Madankulam tank in Thoothukudi was being desilted with the efforts of P. Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi MLA, Mr. Stalin said after inspecting the tank.

Thanking the party cadre, he said that he was happy that they were involved in such a task.

On NEET exam, hydrocarbon project and farmers protest, he said the State government had failed to pressurise the Centre and had ignored the protests lodged by people. Even though a resolution regarding the NEET exam was passed in the Assembly, the government failed to take up the issue, he said.

Referring to Union Minister Nirmala Seetharaman's comments that the State government did not object to the hydrocarbon project even after an MoU was signed by the central government, Mr. Stalin said this was a clear indication of a 'benami' rule in Tamil Nadu.

A couple of days ago, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu had said the State government should decide on waiving loans obtained by farmers, but still the State government had not taken any stand, Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK MLAs would continuously raise their voice for the river water interlinking project during the Assembly session though it was being stalled by the AIADMK, he added.