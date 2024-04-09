ADVERTISEMENT

State government did not spend relief fund judiciously, says Vasan

April 09, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

TMC leader G.K.Vasan, addresses a gathering at Muthiahpuram in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Tamil Nadu government failed to spend the flood relief funds disbursed by the Central government judiciously and transparently, alleged G.K. Vasan, president, Tamil Maanila Congress.  

Mr. Vasan campaigned for Thoothukudi TMC Lok Sabha candidate S.D.R. Vijayaseelan in various places in the district on Tuesday. He said the state government failed to take both precautionary and relief measures during the time of flood. 

“As the rain-induced floods exposed their complacency, people will never forgive them,” he said.  

On promises of TMC for this election, he said the Uppar Odai would be widened and the banks strengthened to withstand movement of heavy vehicles.

 “Steps will be taken to build a flyover on the road from V.O. Chidambaranar Port to Palayamkottai to avoid traffic congestion,” he said.  

Navodaya Vidyalayas would be opened in the district and the service of contract workers in NTPL thermal power station would be regularised were some of his other poll promises. 

