State Government allots ₹605 crore for new drinking water scheme that will benefit villages around Valliyoor

December 01, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu informed that the State Government had allotted ₹605 crore for providing drinking water to 360 habitations situated around Valliyoor in his constituency of Radhapuram.

Addressing a meeting organised at Koodankulam on Thursday to review the progress of the ongoing development projects in Radhapuram and the genuine needs of all local bodies in the constituency in the presence of the councillors and officials of all government departments, Mr. Appavu said that infiltration wells for this new drinking water scheme would be sunk in the Tamirabharani near Munneerpallam. Since funds for the scheme that would benefit 360 villages had been allotted, tenders would be floated within two weeks.

“The project will be completed within 18 months to ensure the supply of 55 litres of drinking water a day to every resident of 360 villages,” said Mr. Appavu, adding that another project designed for supplying drinking water to Valliyoor, Thisiyanvilai and Panagudi town panchayats would ensure the supply of 90 litres a day per person per day. The second scheme will provide drinking water to the residents of the villages around Koodnakulam and Radhapuram areas.

The Speaker informed that the State Government was taking steps for giving preference for locals in the recruitment of workers for the ‘C’ and ‘D’ category jobs of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Projects (KKNPP) and the contract labourers working in the construction of nuclear reactors 3 to 6. Candidates from Radhapuram Assembly constituency who were interested in these jobs should register their names in the MLA’s Office at Radhapuram by producing copies of Aadhar card and ration card.

When the local body representatives wanted to have a training programme to understand their rights and duties, District Collector V. Vishnu replied that the training session would be held at Tirunelveli on Saturday (December 3).

Almost all the councillors of the three town panchayats and 45 village panchayats in Radhapuram Assembly segment participated in the meeting and aired their grievances to be addressed by the government departments.

Mr. Appavu also handed over ₹8 lakh-worth welfare measures including farm implements, agro inputs, tractor and retrofitted two-wheelers to 21 beneficiaries.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohamed Shabbir Alam, District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chellaiah and senior officials participated in the review meeting.