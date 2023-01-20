State gives administrative sanction for ₹5 crore aquarium-cum-sales outlet in Tirunelveli

January 20, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The State Government has given administrative sanction for establishing an ornamental fish aquarium and an outlet to sell these fishes to the public on the District Science Centre premises on an outlay of ₹5 crore under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, during the demand for grant of Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 13 last year, announced in the House that the ornamental fish aquarium-cum-outlet would be established in Tirunelveli on an outlay of ₹5 crore. Subsequently, Commissioner for Fisheries submitted the proposal and the detailed project report to the State Government for establishing the aquarium with an outlet for its formal nod.

After studying the proposal and the detailed project report from the State Government, the Centre has sanctioned ₹5 crore for establishing the proposed aquarium-cum-outlet following Central Approval and Monitoring Committee’s recommendation. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Government has given its administrative sanction for the project, which is expected to draw large number of visitors, especially school children, everyday.

“Since good number of visitors, especially school children, come to the District Science Centre everyday as part of their educational tour, the proposed aquarium will add more colour to the District Science Centre and be a major attraction for the children. Moreover, this place will be a much sought-after place for those who have ornamental fishes in their houses, hotels, restaurants, workplaces and farm houses since we’ve planned to establish an outlet to sell the ornamental fishes to the customers,” Collector V. Vishnu told The Hindu.

Since the administrative sanction has been given by the State Government, tender for identifying the right bidder will be floated shortly and hence work on this project is likely to commence within a couple of months.

The Collector expects that at least a section of the visitors would also try to enter ornamental fish farming business. Hence, he also plans to organise training programmes by roping in experts from fisheries college and research institute for the entrepreneurs who want to set-up their own ornamental fish hatchery units, which is something new to Tirunelveli district.

“Since it is a lucrative business, we want to expose the interested youth to this venture to make them job providers instead of being job-seekers. In this direction, we’re ready to train them properly by roping in the experts,” Mr. Vishnu said.