State gearing up for PM’s likely visit to Madurai, Virudhunagar

The State government is making all preliminary arrangements for the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to Madurai and Virudhunagar districts on January 12.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai, on Monday told reporters here that he would confirm about the Prime Minister’s proposed Pongal visit to Madurai on January 12 in the coming days.

The Pongal function has to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State Government, he said.

The Prime Minister along with the Chief Minister is likely to visit Virudhunagar Government Medical College for formally inaugurating 11 Government medical colleges that have been constructed across the State on January 12.

State Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Revenue) and Thangam Thennarasu (Industries), inspected two sites on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises for laying helipad for the Prime Minister’s helicopter to land.

They also inspected the State of preparedness at the newly-constructed auditorium at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College premises where the inaugural function has been proposed to be held.

Meanwhile, senior police officials, including Madurai Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha, and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, inspected a ground along Ring Road near Madurai airport where the PM is likely to participate in the Pongal function proposed by the BJP.