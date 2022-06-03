State consumer panel asks Dept. of Posts to pay ₹6,075 compensation to customer

It upholds order passed by Tirunelveli Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum

The Circuit Bench of Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Madurai, has confirmed an order passed by Tirunelveli Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directing Department of Posts officials to pay ₹6,075 compensation to a complainant.

In 2016, the complainant, A. Brammanayagam of V.M. Chatram, went to the post office to send a registered post to Chennai. The Multi-Purpose Counter Officer asked the complainant to pay ₹25 towards postal charges.

Mr. Brammanayagam produced a ₹100 note at the counter. The officer told him that there was no change and asked him to pay the exact amount of ₹25. When the complainant replied that he only had a ₹100 note with him, the officer responded in a disrespectful manner.

Mr. Brammanayagam complained to the Postmaster. However, the Postmaster was reluctant to hear the complaint and the complaint was mentioned in the register. It was said that the balance amount of ₹75 was not returned.

The Commission, comprising presiding judicial member N. Rajasekar and judicial member S. Karuppiah, said both the Postmaster and the Multi-Purpose Counter Officer were public servants. Public servants were facing customers throughout the day.

They could not maintain their cool temperament all the time and could not be expected to serve with a smile and pleasing attitude all the time. After all they were human beings. But, it was possible. Service implied good service and good service results in customer satisfaction.

If the person at the counter had treated the complainant in a courteous manner, the incident could have been avoided. It was the duty of the authorities to return the balance amount, the Commission said.

The Commission confirmed the order of the Forum and directed the Department of Posts to recover the amount from the Postmaster and the officer concerned from their salary. The Bench directed the authorities to pay an additional cost of ₹1,000 to the complainant.