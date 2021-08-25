State considering appointment of official to assist prison authorities, HC told

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday that the Home Secretary had been advised to appoint a prosecutor or legal aid counsel in all Central Prisons in the State so that they could go through the court orders and provide necessary instructions to prison authorities.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah told Justice G. Ilangovan that the State was advised to make the appointments and the government was considering the same in order to avoid keeping people in custody even after they had been acquitted.

The court was hearing a case where a man was kept in illegal custody for over nine months after acquittal.

During the course of the hearing, the State Public Prosecutor told the court that there was a mistake in the communication sent to the Madurai Central Prison authorities on the acquittal. It was not properly conveyed to the authorities. Disciplinary action had now been initiated against some prison officials, he submitted.

The mistake was not intentional, the court was told.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Ilangovan directed the State to file a counter affidavit in the case and adjourned the hearing till September 21.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Rathinam of Andipatti, Theni district. He said that due to the negligence of Madurai Central Prison authorities his son Chokkar remained in illegal custody in the prison even after acquittal.

The High Court had acquitted him in a murder case after setting aside the life sentence that was imposed by the trial court.

Varusanadu police arrested Chokkar in 2011 and he was named the second accused in the case. The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Theni sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2016.

The first accused in the case, Mayilraj, preferred an appeal before the High Court against the trial court judgment. Both accused were acquitted in 2019. The first accused was released, but Chokkar languished in prison even after acquittal. Only after a representation was made in 2020, he was released.

The petitioner sought an appropriate compensation from the State government for dereliction of duty on the part of the Madurai Central prison authorities that resulted in his son suffering mental agony due to illegal custody after acquittal.