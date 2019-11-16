State cannot deny interest on delayed payment: HC

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay interest on the compensation amount granted to the widow of a manual scavenger. The woman had sought the interest amount that was denied to her.

B. Panju Selvarani from Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, whose husband died during the course of employment, filed an appeal before the court after she was denied the payment of interest on the compensation amount. As per the Supreme Court directive, she was to get a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh.

A sum of ₹ three lakh was paid following the demise of her husband. However, with the delay in payment of the remaining compensation amount of ₹ seven lakh, she filed a petition before the High Court. A single bench had directed that ₹ seven lakh be paid to her. But the relief for interest on the delay was denied.

Taking up the appeal for hearing, a Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani observed that the State could not deny interest on delayed payment and directed the Collector of Ramanathapuram to pay eight per cent interest from the date of filing of the writ petition to the date of payment of the compensation amount . The interest should be paid in eight weeks, the court said.