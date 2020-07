State asked to file status report on illegal sand quarrying

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday suo motu impleaded the Principal Secretaries to the Revenue and Industries Departments in a public interest litigation petition filed against illegal sand quarrying in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the respondents to file status reports on the nature and duties of the district-level monitoring task force and what action could be taken against the authorities concerned for failing to act against the illegal activity.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by U. Seetha of Thirupuvanam who complained of illegal extraction of sand in the region.

During the course of the hearing, the State informed the court that sand was removed in the region beyond the permissible limit and those who were indulging in illegal sand quarrying were fined.