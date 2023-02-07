State asked to appoint differently abled SC man as Assistant Siddha Medical Officer

February 07, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MADURAI

Granting relief to a differently abled Siddha doctor from a Scheduled Caste, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to appoint him to the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha).

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2020 by P. Palavesakumar. The petitioner had completed MD (Siddha), and applied for the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha) in response to a notification issued in 2017 by the Medical Services Recruitment Board. He obtained 57 out of 100 marks in written examination, but was not selected.

Challenging the provisional selection list, he had filed a petition in 2017. The petition was disposed of in 2019 with the direction to the authorities to consider his claim subject to the availability of vacancy. The authorities rejected the petitioner’s request by holding that the selection was properly done. Questioning the rejection order, he filed the present petition.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that a mere look at the selection list showed that even meritorious SC candidates were appointed in the reserved vacancies and not in the open category vacancies. There was an erroneous application of the reservation policy.

The court observed that the recruiting agency had also incorrectly applied the reservation policy meant for differently abled candidates. The Board clubbed all differently abled candidates in one slot. Since four posts had been earmarked for differently abled candidates, the Board selected the first four meritorious candidates. But this was not the manner in which the reservation policy should have been applied.

The recruiting agency ought to have applied the 4% horizontal reservation policy meant for differently abled candidates in each vertical category. Four out of 101 posts had been earmarked under the category. It was seen that three out of the eight differently abled candidates belonged to MBC category, three belonged to BC category and two belonged to SC category. The petitioner scored more marks than the other SC candidate. Thus, he was the meritorious differently abled candidate under the SC category, the court observed.

It was true that many SC candidates had scored more marks than the petitioner but they had not come to the court. In view of the finding that 12 meritorious SC candidates ought to have been appointed in open category vacancies, the court directed the authorities to appoint the petitioner as Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha) in the existing general vacancy within four weeks.