State appeals against trial court order in Dindigul case

MADURAI

The State has preferred an appeal before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the acquittal of a youth by Dindigul Mahila Court in the rape and murder case of a minor, daughter of a hairstylist. The acquittal had sparked outrage and hairstylists across the State staged protests, demanding justice.

State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan on Tuesday made a mention in this regard before a Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli. The judges ordered notice to the youth, who was accused of rape and murder.

The State, in the appeal, said the trial court had failed to consider key evidence in the case. It ought to have seen the presence of the accused in the house of the deceased at the time of occurrence and his conduct after coming out of the house, as stated by an eye witness.

The trial court also failed to consider the evidence of the DNA test conducted from the blood-stained inner wear of the accused that matched with the DNA of the girl’s parents. This, coupled with the evidence, clearly established the guilt of the accused, the State, said and sought setting aside of the acquittal.