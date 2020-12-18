‘State already transferred land to Centre for AIIMS’

Judges ask why there is a delay in the project implementation

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was on Friday informed by the State that the land for setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai district was already handed over to the Centre. The same was confirmed by the Centre during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition that sought to expedite the AIIMS construction work.

Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian submitted that the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27, 2019. Subsequently, a proposal was sent to enter the 200 acres of land identified for the project. Further, 22.49 acres of additional land was identified for the project.

In August, 2020, the State received a communication from the Centre to hand over the land. Following a communication to send the handover certificate, it was duly prepared and sent to the Centre for signing and returning the same on November 3. Communication in this regard had already been made, the AAG submitted.

Confirming the same, Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri submitted that the cabinet had approved the establishment of AIIMS at Thoppur at a cost of ₹ 1264 crore in 2018 and the project was to be completed within 45 months from the date of approval of the cabinet. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was financing the project.

The pre-investment work was at the advanced stage and the fact finding mission of the JICA representatives met in November. The loan signing agreement can go beyond December as per present situation. The next stage will be the signing of the loan agreement before March 31, 2021, the ASG submitted.

Taking cognisance of the submissions made, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi asked as to why there was a delay in the project when the same was announced way back in 2015. The establishment of the premier health institute will not only benefit Tamil Nadu, but also South India, the judges observed.

The judges also took note of media reports on an RTI reply that had stated that the State was yet to hand over the land for the AIIMS project to the Centre. The judges wondered how such a communication was sent. The court said that it will pass detailed orders in the petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai who sought a direction to expedite the construction work.