State accused of taking vindictive action against JACTO-GEO coordinator

Tamil Nadu Government All Departments Pensioners’ Association has accused the State Government of having taken vindictive action against the coordinator of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation - Government Employees, M. Subramanian, who was suspended on his day of retirement.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the association, its district president, V. Gurusamy, said that Government Order 144 stipulated that all disciplinary proceedings pending against Government employees should be disposed off before six months of their retirement. “However, in the case of Mr. Subramanian, the disciplinary proceeding was kept pending for four long years. It is only a vengeance against him for having successfully organised the JACTO-GEO strike against the State Government in January this year,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian was the State president of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association and also for Tamil NAdu Rural Development Officers’ Association.

A charge framed against him in 2015 for an incident that had occurred in 2012 should have been disposed off within a year. But, since he was responsible for the Chief Secretary to appear in person before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court during the JACTO-GEO strike, the Government has illegally punished him, said TNGEA leader C. E. Kannan.