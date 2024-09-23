 ‘Starving weavers’ seek uninterrupted distribution of yarn for handlooms

A group of weavers from Subbulapuram and Samusigapuram have submitted a petition urging officials to ensure uninterrupted availability of yarn for their handlooms.

In the petition submitted during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday, the weavers said they were getting yarn through their cooperative societies for their handlooms all these years, but were unable to get yarn from the Department of Handlooms for the past three months. Consequently, over 1,500 weavers had been rendered jobless for the past 90 days and their families were starving.

“Only continuous supply of yarn to weavers alone will ensure decent income to the 1,500 families of weavers. Hence, we appeal to the officials to resume the supply of yarns to the weavers. If the supply of yarn is not resumed, we will be forced to open a gruel centre to feed our children,” said V. Arunachalam, president of of Anna Weavers’ Association.

Petchimuthu of Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram in the district submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan appealing to him to take action against a woman police officer and the headmistress of a government higher secondary school for allegedly assaulting his son.

He said his 13-year-old son, studying Class 8 in Government Higher Secondary School in Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram, was beaten up by the headmistress of the school, Uma Maheshwari, after ₹3,500 was stolen from a handbag of teacher of the school on September 6.

“When I went to the school to meet the headmistress in this connection, Sub-Inspector of Police of Mukkoodal Police Station Kayalvizhi and Special Branch constable Karthik, who went to the school in their uniform, had taken my son out of the school for interrogation. As I went to the spot where the interrogation was going on, Ms. Kayalvizhi slapped my son and threatened me and my wife. We admitted our son in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Even though the senior police officials obtained a complaint from us, no case was registered against the headmistress, the SI and the SB constable. My son is afraid of going to the school after the incident. Hence, the Collector should take due action to render justice,” Mr. Petchimuthu said.