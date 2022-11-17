Startup TN, Google Developer Groups organise ‘hackathon’ for preparing new products

November 17, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Over 150 students from various colleges participated in a two-day ‘hackathon’ being jointly organised by Startup Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Regional Hub and Google Developer Groups here on Thursday to find solutions to five common problems designed by the organisers.

Experts of Startup Tamil Nadu scrutinised about 600 applications and selected 150 candidates in the district for the hackathon held at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Following the preliminary session, the participants were given five ‘Problem Statements’- Effective solution for visually impaired people; Solution for providing employment to unemployed youths in the district; Solution for ease of life for parents and children suffering from Autism; Tech intervention to improve book reading among youngsters; Extending government scheme benefits to differently-abled persons.

The students could work on their ‘Problem Statement’ that resonates with the development of Tamil Nadu with a technology intervention in any field on condition that it should be feasible, affordable and cost-effective, the participants were told. A team of technocrats clarified the doubts of the participants and guided them.

Collector V. Vishnu who took the initiative to organise this first-of-its-kind ‘hackathon’ by the Tamil Nadu Startup Mission and the Google Development Group in Tirunelveli, said top two winners of the first round of the event would get funding from the State Government to continue and fine-tune their products and the chance to visit Google’s office in Bengaluru.

“After the end of the final round, the winners will be taken to Google’s headquarters in California to meet its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pitchai,” Mr. Vishnu assured.

Vignesh Annamalai of Google Developer Groups urged the participants to enrich their knowledge with latest developments in the field computer science and engineering along with their regular curriculum which alone would certainly not be enough to fetch lucrative jobs.

“Think about the problems abundantly around us and find sustainable, cost-effective solutions to these nagging problems. Even though prepaid taxi or online cab booking system have come to stay now, an effective solution can be identified for fine-tuning the existing commuting system as we all know about the quantum of passengers in any particular area and the number of vehicles needed to ensure hassle-free travelling of the passengers. Above all, the experimental mindset you need to nurture without worrying about success or failure,” Mr. Vignesh said.

Assistant Colletor (Training) S. Gokul, Resource person of this event Senthil Kumar, director of National Informatics Centre, Tirunelveli, Arumuga Nainar and Startup Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Regional Hub’s Rahul and Muthamizh participated in the event.

On Friday, the participants will submit their products for evaluation.