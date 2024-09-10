GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Startup Tamil Nadu conference held

Published - September 10, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
District collector K.P. Karthikeyan having a look at an exhibit during Startup Tamil Nadu conference held at Anna University’s Regional Office in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

District collector K.P. Karthikeyan having a look at an exhibit during Startup Tamil Nadu conference held at Anna University’s Regional Office in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The regional conference of Startup Tamil Nadu was held here on Tuesday.

The regional office of Startup Tamil Nadu, under the aegis of Micro, Small and Medium Industries Department, was established in Palayamkottai on August 2 last year to take care of upcoming business ventures in Tier 3 towns in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram districts. The regional office guides entrepreneurs and creates networks among business units to make the ventures successful, besides extending assistance to viable business models.

The regional conference for identifying and improving the business ventures was organised at Anna University’s Regional Office here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the conference, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the startups, which were creating ripples in Indian economy through innovative products, were also creating more jobs. Since a place like Tirunelveli had immense potential for new business ventures, teachers of technical colleges should take the startup concepts to their students and encourage them to start their own units.

Apart from students, 30 startups, which displayed their products, participated in the conference.

Anna University Regional Office Dean Shenbhaga Vinayaga Murthy, president of Nellai Small and Tiny Industries Association Sanjay Gunasingh and Chief Executive Officer of ChatMaxima Vignesh Annamalai were present.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:13 pm IST

