Starting a business has never been easier than now, says top official

Tamil Nadu is the only State to create a fully functional online portal for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to start their businesses, said Principal Secretary and Director of Industries and Commerce Rajendra Kumar.

Starting a business has never been easier than now, he said, recounting the times before 1980s when license and permit raj plagued the economy.

“All approvals are now online and each has a time frame. Departments must get back to entrepreneurs within the stipulated period,” he said.

Speaking at the 25th edition of STICON 2019, a two-day State-level industries convention, the senior official said the State was attempting to improve its ease of doing business by providing access to quality infrastructure, skilled labourers and funds.

“We provide lands at reasonable rates, skilled labourers and funds under various schemes. Banks too come forward to support many such enterprises,” he said.

The event conducted by Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) saw wide reception from entrepreneurs across the State.

Several technical sessions on Aerospace and Defence Corridor, E-commerce and digital marketing were held.

Mr. Rajendra Kumar said MSMEs have had the lion’s share of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Global Investors Meet 2019 and had doubled their numbers from ₹16 crore in 2018 to ₹32 crore this year.

He added that southern Tamil Nadu had great potential for growth.

Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Limited M. Aarthi said her organisation was ready and willing to support all enterprises monetarily. “We are also updating our technology and our marketing strategy to reach out to more entrepreneurs,” she said.

Congratulating MADITSSIA on hosting their 25th convention, Global President, TV Sundaram Iyengar and Sons, G. Srinivasa Raghavan, said Tamil Nadu required a financial platform that connected the supplier to the customer and provided end-to-end services. “Global regulations across the globe have been imposed. India can choose to take advantage of this situation and radically change the way of doing business by changing with technology,” he said.

Although businesses might be small, dreams were ‘mega’ said Rajendran Dandapani, Vice-Chancellor of Zoho University and Engineering Director of Zoho Corporation Private Limited.

Businesses need not have large halls and offices to compete with global businesses. “One needs only good internet service and a functional phone,” he pointed out.

TANSTIA President S. Anburaj and MADITSSIA President K.P. Murugan elaborated on the need for such a convention in southern Tamil Nadu so as to boost infrastructure and improve trade.