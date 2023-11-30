Start works on Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia projects immediately, says trade body

November 30, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thoothukudi chapter, has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to expedite the steps for starting work on green hydrogen and green ammonia project in this coastal town, besides ensuring the early commissioning of the International Furniture Park that largely remains on paper till now.

As the government has proposed to organise its two-day Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in Chennai on January 7 and 8 to attract industrial investments in the State, the tiny, small and medium industries are allowed to showcase their products to identify new domestic and global buyers. Hence, the district-level conclave was organised here on Thursday in which representatives of trade bodies participated to present their demands and suggestions.

Participating in the meeting, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Thoothukudi chapter D.R. Kodeeswaran said Thoothukudi, having excellent road, rail, sea and air connectivity, should get at the earliest the green hydrogen plant and green ammonia project as announced by the State Government. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Government should take all-out efforts to start at the earliest the much-hyped international furniture park in Thoothukudi, which is estimated to have export potential of over $125 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renowned industrialist wanted the Tamil Nadu Government to exert pressure on the Union Government to declare VOC Port, Thoothukudi as ‘Transhipment Hub Port’ and the expedite the expansion of the Thoothukudi Airport so as to start at the earliest international flights to Sri Lanka and The Maldives.

“If these two demands are realised, it will attract international investors towards Thoothukudi in a big way,” Mr. Kodeeswaran noted.

Since the port town’s residents and the industries are relying upon the Tamirabharani water for domestic and industrial needs, the Tamil Nadu Government should revive its announcement of establishing 60 million litres a day desalination plant at Mullakkaadu on Thoothukudi outskirts. Moreover, the 28 MLD sewage treatment plant should also be set-up as announced so that the treated water could be used for industrial purposes which will assuage the pressure on the perennial river and the proposed desalination plant as well, he said.

While reminding the Tamil Nadu Government about its promises to set up the Chennai - Kanniyakumari Industrial Development Corridor, food park near Thoothukudi and the mini tidel park in the coastal town, Mr. Kodeeswaran wanted the government to expedite the work on setting up moringa (drumstick) export zone as the district’s southern parts had vast stretches of the cultivation of this vegetable.

Besides expediting the track doubling between Madurai and Thoothukudi, the proposal for laying a new railway track from Madurai to Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai and Vilaathikulam should be given concrete shape by acquiring the land required for this project.

East Coast Road connecting Kanniyakumari and Chennai along the east coast would be an effective alternative to the existing four-lane connecting these points via Madurai and Tiruchi by reducing the travelling time besides drastically reducing congestion on the national highway. Consequently, this stretch would also attract huge industrial investments. Hence, the State Government should accord highest priority for widening this highway from existing two-lane to four-lane, Mr. Kodeeswaran said.

“When the ECR is getting upgraded, the government should look for tapping the tourism potential along this coastal route by introducing sea-based adventure sports, speed boats, para-sailing, aquarium etc. Since Tharuvaikulam, a coastal village near here, has all potential to become major attraction for sea-based tourism, the coastal hamlet should be developed for this venture,” he suggested.

Collector G. Lakshmipathi said the district had been set a target of submitting investment proposals to the tune of ₹1,500 crore by tiny, small and medium industries during GIM. Subsequently, 98 industries came up with investment proposals to the tune of ₹1,583.80 crore to give employment to 5,717 people.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan and Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.