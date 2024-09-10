‘Start the conversation’ to help overcome suicidal thoughts: GRH Dean

The Department of Psychiatry, Madurai Medical College, conducted a seminar here on Tuesday under the topic “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” with a call to action “Start the Conversation” to mark the World Suicide Prevention Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Selvarani, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital, said that the theme aimed at raising awareness of the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicides.

“Changing the narrative on suicide is about transforming how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Selvarani added, “If we are not able to find solutions, seek help, talk openly, talk without inhibitions about the disturbances in the mind. Delaying seeking solutions will lead to loss of life. Never ignore warning signals.”

V. Geethaanjali, Head, Department of Psychiatry, moderated the event.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.