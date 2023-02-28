Start road relaying work within three weeks, MLA tells officials

February 28, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran has said he would mobilise the public to stage a demonstration in front of the national highways office here if work on relaying the badly damaged road between Tirunelveli Town Arch and Thondar Sannidhi did not begin within 21 days.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Nagenthran said the tender for laying the road had been awarded and, hence, the work should begin. “If the work is not started, I will mobilise the public and stage a massive protest in front of the office of the national highways here.”

The road relaying work between Thondar Sannidhi and Old Pettai would be taken on an outlay of ₹6 crore after the ongoing drainage work in the section was completed. Also, the infrastructure development works in Thatchanallur Zone and Tirunelveli Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation would be taken up at a cost of ₹27.08 crore in near future.

The former minister said that all 20 wards in his constituency were getting due development works including roads and drainage works. “We do not have larger space for constructing bigger buildings under the Smart City programme as it is being done in Palayamkottai Zone. So we are concentrating on developing adequate infrastructure facilities.”

He would ask the State government to declare Tirunelveli as ‘drought-hit district’ as the northeast monsoon let down the district last year, he added.