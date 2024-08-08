Start preparing for UPSC exam from 2nd year of undergraduate programme, says Collector

Urging the civil service aspirants to start their preparation for the examination during the second year of their undergraduate programme by reading the State Board and NCERT books for Class VI to X, District Collector G. Lakshmipathy has said this practice would give the aspirants a fair idea about choosing their optional paper, the most important step for cracking the premier examination, by the end of their graduation

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the UPSC Aspirants’ Meet at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, on Thursday, he said the aspirants, like the IIT students, should start their preparation for the exam during their second year of undergraduate programme by reading regularly the science and social science books of the State Board and the NCERT books for Class VI to X which would help the candidates to choose the right optional papers for the main exam of UPSC.

Since choosing the right optional papers is the most important step in the UPSC preparation, the in-depth reading of these books during undergraduate prgoramme would give the candidates fair idea about choosing the right optional papers, which should not be changed midway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though mathematics and engineering can also be chosen as optional papers, you can do so only if you are cent per cent confident of scoring high in these papers and you should not forget that you would have to compete with students from IITs and postgraduates in mathematics and engineering,” he said.

Terming the preliminary examination as the ‘toughest part’ of UPSC exam, the Collector appealed to the aspirants to keep on solving sample or model papers to improve the analytical capacity.

He prescribed that reading newspapers regularly is the key to assimilate immense knowledge about general knowledge. “I started reading The Hindu from Class IV which helped me a lot in facing the competitive exams. Don’t forget to read the editorial of The Hindu, which will give you in nutshell all major happenings,” he suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the preparation for the civil services exam itself would help mould a ‘complete individual’ and certainly fetch the candidates other enviable jobs.

“So there is no need for depression even if you cannot get service allocation. If you enter the service, don’t take power to your head as it is an opportunity to serve the needy,” he said.

Madurai Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy, the knowledge partner of this event, B. Arjun Nathan said language would not be a barrier for civil service aspirants as they can write the exams in Tamil and at the interview answer in Tamil. “You can even choose Tamil literature as your optional subject,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal of National Engineering College K. Kalidasa Murugavel appealed to the students to make use of this awareness programme to start their preparation for UPSC examination.

Director, National Engineering College S. Shanmugavel said those who manage to become civil servants should serve the people with utmost dedication and involvement. “It’s not for power but for service,” he said.

Over 600 second year students of National Engineering College participated in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.