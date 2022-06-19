Stalls lose sales to encroachers at Central Vegetable Market

Most of the visitors to the Central Vegetable Market at Mattuthavani in Madurai buy from vendors who have encroached the public spaces. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

June 19, 2022

‘Out of the 1,100 licensed stalls allotted in the market, only around 70 stalls function’

K. Bharatha Jyothi, 53, a vegetable seller at Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani, blames the encroachers for a dip in sales.

She is not alone in sulking as most of the licensed stall owners inside the market, who pay a monthly rent of ₹1,140 for a stall of 8x8 feet space, say business is dull. “Very few customers come to our stalls as most of them buy from vendors who have put up stalls encroaching the platforms. If my regular customers do not turn up, my entire lot ends up in the waste bin in two days,” she said.

She is one of the few vendors on the cement-floored stalls where one can see a myriad of items - tricycles, food packages, plastic covers strewn about the place, cow dung, liquor bottles. Two-wheelers are parked on the pathway.

Her fellow vendor S. Raja, who has been selling vegetables for the past 35 years, said that despite the market functioning 24/7, it has become a refuge for illegal activities like drinking and flesh trade.

“Out of the 1,100 licensed stalls allotted in the market, only around 70 stalls function,” says C Selvam, treasurer, Mattuthavani Vegetable Market Vendors’ Association. While many stalls were debarred from doing sales for not paying rent for long, many found it worthwhile to vacate and spread their goods on the pathway in front of bigger stalls in the interior market against rules. These stall owners collect daily rent ranging from ₹300 to ₹1,500 from these vendors,” he said.

Along with them, there are many unlicensed vendors doing business on the fringes, all over the market.

An association member says about 200 shopkeepers have vacated the stalls over the years after their sales was affected by the encroached vendors.

Those who stay put have to contend with the absence of good metalled roads; non-functioning street lights; illegally constructed shops; and cattle menace, says M. Krishna Pandi, secretary, Netaji All Vegetable Traders Welfare Association.

M. Kumaran from K.K.Nagar says, “We pay entry fee of ₹7 for a two-wheeler only to ride on the slushy paths with puddles. There is no proper parking facility anywhere.”

M.r Pandi calls for total eviction of the more than 1,000 encroachments on the premises. There must be proper parking facilities and a supervisor must be appointed from the Corporation to ensure things are in order.

When contacted, DMK councillor of ward 33 R. Malathi, her husband, K. Rajesh Kannan, who talked on behelf of her, said Assistant Engineer M. Ponmani has been notified of it and repair works would be undertaken at the earliest. He said the encroachment issue also will be looked into and sorted out.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said regular drives for removal of encrochments will be taken up. “I will visit the market in a day or two to inspect how it functions,” he said.