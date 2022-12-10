  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Portugal LIVE score: Ronaldo on bench, Ramos starts; Starting XI

Stall at makeshift vegetable market razed in Dindigul

December 10, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Temporary stalls being removed from private land in Dindigul on Saturday.

Temporary stalls being removed from private land in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Amid protest from vegetable traders, Pallapatti panchayat officials removed around 80 unauthorised shops on Dindigul-Palani Bypass Road on Saturday.

The district administration gave permission to vegetable traders to operate at a makeshift market located on a privately owned plot due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the traders did not vacate even after the restrictions were relaxed. Despite repeated warnings by the panchayat officials on issues related to waste disposal, among others, they refused to comply and moved the court.

Following a High Court directive to remove the unauthorised shops, the panchayat officials, who were accompanied by over 200 police personnel, deployed earthmovers to remove the stalls. The traders had earlier removed their produce.

A commotion prevailed in the spot for sometime as the agitated vendors opposed the action of the panchayat officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.