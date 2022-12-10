Stall at makeshift vegetable market razed in Dindigul

December 10, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Amid protest from vegetable traders, Pallapatti panchayat officials removed around 80 unauthorised shops on Dindigul-Palani Bypass Road on Saturday.

The district administration gave permission to vegetable traders to operate at a makeshift market located on a privately owned plot due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the traders did not vacate even after the restrictions were relaxed. Despite repeated warnings by the panchayat officials on issues related to waste disposal, among others, they refused to comply and moved the court.

Following a High Court directive to remove the unauthorised shops, the panchayat officials, who were accompanied by over 200 police personnel, deployed earthmovers to remove the stalls. The traders had earlier removed their produce.

A commotion prevailed in the spot for sometime as the agitated vendors opposed the action of the panchayat officials.