Stalin’s political journey traced through photos

March 19, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

The many sacrifices made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with his skills, has helped him get to the top and no one can call it dynastic politics, said Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple’s Fit Person Karumuthu T. Kannan here on Sunday.

He was addressing reporters at the inauguration of the 10-day photo exhibition tracing the political journey of Mr Stalin, in the presence of Minister for Registration P. Moorthy.

The exhibition, organised opposite Yadava Men’s College on Natham Road, comprises over 300 photographs taken over the 70 years of public life of Mr Stalin. Pictures from his childhood, wedding day, with his family and various political leaders from across the country, till the recently inaugurated Keeladi Museum in Sivaganga district were on display.

Mr Kannan said many photographs were heart-rending. “Everyone knows about his sufferings when he was incarcerated [during the Emergency], but it has been depicted in statues within a prison cell which does jolt a viewer. Every youth would learn about the difficult path one needs to tread to become a responsible leader through these photographs,” he added.

“Every youngster must visit the exhibition to learn how achieving a great feat in life does not come easy. Mr. Stalin has gone through various struggles and his hard work has paved the way for his successful political journey, which is something to look up to,” Mr Moorthy told The Hindu. He said a few more photographs would be added soon.

MLAs G. Thalapathi, A. Venkatesan, M. Boominathan and others were present.

Later, popular comedy actor Vadivelu visited the exhibition. He told the reporters that the photographs depicted the fighting spirit of Mr. Stalin who had overcame difficulty through his self-confidence, courage and hard work.

Eager public took selfies in front of Mr Stalin’s statues as well as capturing pictures of the photographs on display.

The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.