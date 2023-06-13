Stalin’s gift ‘Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco Park’ still remains on papers

June 13, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Even nine months have lapsed after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gifted the Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco Park to the district during his visit in September 2022, no step has been taken to start the construction for establishing this major tourist attraction near Manimuthar dam.

When he visited Tirunelveli on September 9 last year, Mr. Stalin announced that a biodiversity museum and conservation centre with eco-park would be set up at a cost of ₹ 7 crore near Manimuthar dam. The then Collector V. Vishnu and the revenue, forest and tourism department officials subsequently identified the neglected Manimuthar Dam Park, spread on 23 acres, for translating the Chief Minister’s promise into action. It was then decided to create the biodiversity eco-park near the dam to reflect the natural and cultural ecosystems of this region, five landscape typologies of Tamil Nadu, the fauna and flora etc.

When Mr. Vishnu visited the spot, he also planned to create an adventure zone to amuse the children in the available space with zip line and a few more attractions to give next level experience to the visitors, especially the school and college students. Subsequently, the detailed project report was also prepared based on the landscape of the 23 acre site near Manimuthar dam.

However, the Government Order issued in February last by Department of Forest, Government of Tamil Nadu, saying that the biodiversity museum and conservation centre with eco-park would be set up at Kakkachi, situated about 40 km from the Manimuthar dam check-post inside the core zone of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and connected by badly damaged narrow road, triggered a commotion among the officials here.

The Department of Forest apparently wanted to create this facility near the unused golf course at Kakkachi having a few swamps and is the abode of an endemic frog. Since this place is in the core zone of KMTR, the Tamil Nadu Government will have to get permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority for constructing the buildings, restaurants to feed the visitors, clinic to attend the visitors in case of an emergency, submit a detailed report on managing solid and liquid waste getting generated due to the establishment of the Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco Park and other issues posing a threat to this serene environment.

After an intense opposition from biologists and the conservationists against this callous move by the Forest Department, the proposal to have the facility at Kakkachi was shelved.

“The decision not to create the Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco Park at Kakkachi is a good move. Unfortunately, no step has been taken to carry forward the Chief Minister’s announcement to the next level like finalising the detailed project report, awarding the contract for construction of the facility etc. If this facility comes up near Manimuthar dam, it will be a major boost to tourism in this region,” said M. Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate ofATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre at Manimuthar.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran inspected the adjacent site near Manimuthar Dam on Friday last as the Department of Tourism has proposed to introduce adventure tourism activities there. The Minister visited a site close to Manimuthar dam where the Department of Tourism is planning to create an adventure park with camping facilities on an outlay of ₹ 5 crore.

“If the Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco Park and the adventure tourism can be created on the sites on both sides of the main shutters of Manimuthar dam, it will immensely boost tourism here. It will be a perfect spot for school and the college students to visit,” Mr. Mathivanan said.

A senior official in the Department of Forest here said the Secretary, Department of Forest, Supriya Sahu, who visited the district recently, had a discussion with Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on finalising the project and starting the work on an early note.

“So, we can expect a series of positive developments,” the official said.